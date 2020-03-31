EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of EXACT Sciences worth $48,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 347.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

