Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $74,524,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,540,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,781,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.