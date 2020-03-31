E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of E*TRADE Financial worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

