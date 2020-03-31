Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 449.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $225.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.87. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

