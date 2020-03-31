Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum China Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YUMC. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

YUMC stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $180,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

