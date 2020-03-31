Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

PROV stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

