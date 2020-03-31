Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Hawaiian Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $45,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 833.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 125,090 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

