Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

DMAC stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.