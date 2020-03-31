Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after buying an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,167,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

