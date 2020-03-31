Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of NOC opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

