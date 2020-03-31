Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

