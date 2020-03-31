Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after buying an additional 155,130 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc acquired 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.72.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

