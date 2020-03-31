Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average is $223.64. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.40 and a 1-year high of $249.15.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.