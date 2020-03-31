Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $101.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

