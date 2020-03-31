Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

