Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $107.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.