Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

GIS opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.