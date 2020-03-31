Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

