Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.