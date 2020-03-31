Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $424,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

