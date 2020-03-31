Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $414,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $797,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.