Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $409,000 in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

