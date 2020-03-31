Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $379,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

SIZE opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

