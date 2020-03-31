Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $376,000 in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

CSM opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

