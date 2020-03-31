Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $375,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

