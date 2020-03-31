Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 12,014 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,754,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

