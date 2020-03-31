Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

