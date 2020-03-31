Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

