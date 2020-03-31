Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

