Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,371 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,032 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

