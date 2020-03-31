Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,170 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

