Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

