EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150,022 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $49,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $188.22 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

