Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 503,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

