Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,861,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

