eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Shares Down 7%

eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 521,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 505,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

eMagin Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

