Eildon Capital Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Eildon Capital has a 12 month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of A$1.15 ($0.82). The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.03.

Eildon Capital Company Profile

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

