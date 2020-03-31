Eildon Capital Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.
Eildon Capital has a 12 month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of A$1.15 ($0.82). The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.03.
Eildon Capital Company Profile
