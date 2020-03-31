Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 27th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

