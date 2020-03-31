Dynamite Market Capitalization Reaches $136,777.12 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $136,777.12 and $115,265.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00059751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00350231 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050577 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015981 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001861 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012735 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,497 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

