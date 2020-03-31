Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,707,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

