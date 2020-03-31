DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A ORD (TSE:DF) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.95, approximately 25,279 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 73,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.41.

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A Company Profile (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

