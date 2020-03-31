DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 79.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.56 ($19.25).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €9.49 ($11.03) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €7.42 ($8.63) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($20.23). The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.95.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

