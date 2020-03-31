Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Head to Head Survey

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

96.9% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 6.05% 7.00% 4.57% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diamondback Energy and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 6 18 0 2.75 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $98.25, suggesting a potential upside of 316.49%. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 218.98%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 0.94 $240.00 million $6.93 3.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million 0.87 -$28.14 million ($5.40) -0.39

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.