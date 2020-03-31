Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $461.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 516,018 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $5,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $4,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $3,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.