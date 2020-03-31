DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCP. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.95.

NYSE DCP opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

