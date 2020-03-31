Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -953.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,805,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

