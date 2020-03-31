Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.