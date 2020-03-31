Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crown by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

CCK opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

