Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,207 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

