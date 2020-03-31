Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 102,440 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,769 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Match Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 317,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

